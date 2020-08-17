Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Jai Prakash Nishad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh was elected unopposed on Monday.
Central Election Committee of the BJP on August 11 had finalised Nishad as the party's candidate for by-elections to the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.
The by-election in Uttar Pradesh was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma in March. (ANI)
BJP's Jai Prakash Nishad elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP
ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:00 IST
