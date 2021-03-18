BJP's Kerala election co-Incharge Ashwath Narayan offers Irumudi to Lord Ayyappa

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], March 17 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party's co- in charge for Kerala assembly elections, visited Kerala's hilltop shrine of Sabarimala amidst election campaign and had darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy.

The deputy chief minister started from the river Pamba at 5.50 pm on Tuesday carrying the irumudi (holy bundle) and reached the Sanctorum of the Lord at 6.55 pm on foot. He also participated in the traditional and unique padipuja. Narayana also offered the irumudi standing in front of the golden steps near sannidhanam.

Rajeev Kandararu, head Priest welcomed the Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, on his way to Sabarimala, he also visited the Pandalam Palace where Lord Ayyappa is believed to have spent his childhood and got the blessings of Makammanal, great grandmother of the royal family.

Ashwath Narayan said, "Today is one of the most memorable days in my lifetime. I am deeply pleased and satisfied to visit the place where Ayyappa grew up in his playful years".

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced. (ANI)