BJP's Lanka Dinakar slams Andhra CM for 'destruction of state's economy'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday lashed out at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that policies of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's have destroyed the overall economy of the state.

While speaking to ANI, Dinakar said "While on the one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about building the nation, on the other hand Reddy's policies has resulted in the destruction of the state economy."

The state government under the leadership of Reddy has lost its momentum to understand the Centres's approaches and instead adopted the other distinctive methods, he said.



The BJP leader said, "PM Modi had clear thoughts for the Atmanirbhar Bharath and Gati Shakti Infrastructure initiative for recovery and sustainable growth of our economy post-Covid-19 lockdown and future unforeseen uncertainties but Andhra Pradesh has been lagging behind."

The state government is even failing to satisfy the needs of regional requirements due to policy paralysis with unconstitutional and illegitimate acts against the interest of the nation and the future of Andhra Pradesh, Dinakar alleged.

The BJP leader further criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led government for lack of capacity to attract investments, debts, unemployment and farmers suicide.

Dinakar said that the state government's decision will have a huge impact on the perspective of the national economy in the future as states are an internal part of the nation's welfare. (ANI)

