BJP's Lanka Dinakar targets Reddy govt over 'harsh decisions' against doctors, Andhra Election Commissioner

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not effectively handling situation arising out of COVID-19 menace, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has alleged that the state government is targeting doctors and the State Election Commissioner by implementing harsh rules against them.

Dinakar said that the state government imposed the Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971 against doctors when the health care providers raised their voice against the shortage of N95 masks, gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE).

"The state government has imposed Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act against doctors where there was no retaliation from any single doctor. Is there any such pressure required when doctors are working with full dedication? This happened after a few doctors had raised their voice against the scarcity in the supply of N95 masks, gloves and PPE, which are required to operate the patients," he said.

He asked the state government that how can doctors perform their duties without the minimum needed safeguarding measures when COVID-19 has infected four doctors and their aids in Anantapur district.

Dinakar also mentioned about a doctor from Narsipatnam of Vishakapatnam district who was suspended from the services without even giving a show-cause notice as he had questioned the government and expressed their miserable conditions.

Calling such actions against the doctors as "harsh decision" by the state government, he said: "This kind of harsh decision may impact morale of front-run warriors as we need to extract work from them with love and affection but not by threatening them."



The BJP leader also cornered Reddy government for removing Nimagadda Ramesh from the post of the State Election Commissioner, by enforcing an ordinance to reducing the tenure of the election commissioner "unconstitutionally".



He alleged that the state election commissioner officer was removed as he took a decision to postpone the local body elections as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (ANI)