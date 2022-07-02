BJP's National Executive meet begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata party's National Executive meeting began on Saturday in the presence of the party's top brass and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the two-day meeting starting today, both the political and economic agenda of the party would be discussed.

Under the political agenda, the party is likely to hold discussions over their presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the recently formed BJP government in Maharashtra, according to the sources.

Strengthening the Indian economy is another agenda of the party which is likely to be discussed today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders are present at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre .



PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.





The Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

On Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.

Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm. (ANI)