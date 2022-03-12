BJP's newly designed cap, a reflection of 'Gujarati Asmita', catches attention during PM Modi's roadshow in Ahmedabad

By Payal Mehta

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 11 (ANI): When Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday for a two-day visit, enthusiastic supporters greeted him across the entire route starting from the Ahmedabad airport.

But what caught everyone's attention was the interesting cap or 'topi' as they call it in the local language, which was also a break away from the usual one.

Many designs for the 'topi' were reviewed after which the final design was approved by the state leadership and the cap was prepared in Surat which is the textile hub of the country and under the guidance of BJP state president CR Paatil, informed the state BJP unit.

Gujarat BJP's saffron colour cap is made of cotton but work has been done to make sure that the quality is not compromised- good quality cotton has been used in its making. Unlike the previous caps where the BJP was written in Gujarati in bold letters, the new cap has been made in a sleek fashionable manner.



A thin patch of embroidery has been put on the cap and Bhajap (Gujarati) has been beautifully inscribed on it. The cap has a plastic lotus pinned to it at the centre being the symbol of BJP.

The design of the cap seems to be inspired by the caps in Uttarakhand and the Brahm Kamal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wore on Republic Day.

"We have been wearing the saffron colour cap in Gujarat for many years but this time we thought we should work on the quality and make it attractive," BJP Gujarat president CR Paatil told ANI adding that the cap is a "reflection of Gujarati Asmita".

"Initially we have got close to 30,000 such caps ready and as demand increases, we will place orders for more," he added.

The Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Navsari, said, "The vibrant colours represent our ethos, our culture and Gujarati Asmita."

The cap made its debut on Friday when it was first put on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by CM Bhupendra Patel and CR Paatil among the other leaders who accompanied the Prime Minister to the programmes through the day.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat is slated to take place later this year. The BJP has been holding this bastion strongly for decades with PM Modi being the longest-serving chief minister for 21 years before coming to Delhi to become the Prime Minister. (ANI)

