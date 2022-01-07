BJP's Nirmal Singh welcomes Centre's decision to withdraw SSG cover to former J-K Chief Ministers

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A day after the Centre withdrew Special Security Group (SSG) cover to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers, former Deputy Chief Minister of the Union Territory and BJP leader Nirmal Singh welcomed the decision and said that this decision will send a positive message to the people.

"The way the Jammu and Kashmir government has removed the SSG cover for the security of former Chief Ministers, I believe that it is a very good step taken by the government. I welcome this decision," he said in a virtual conversation with ANI.

"Till now, hundreds of people of Jammu and Kashmir Police were engaged in protecting them and their families. Despite this, these people kept questioning the security forces here," he said.



He said that even if the terrorists were killed by the police or army, then also these people used to raise questions about our security forces every now and then.

"The security under SSG made them feel as if they are the 'Nawabs' of Jammu and Kashmir. Thus, the reforms that the Centre has brought for security forces is welcome. The Centre has done a great job. This will send a good message to the Union Territory. I believe that security should be provided only as much as is needed," the BJP leader said.

On January 6, the strength of Special Security Group (SSG) protecting the four former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir-- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad-- will be reduced, as per an order by Jammu and Kashmir government.

The decision was taken in the Security Review Coordination Committee meeting wherein it was decided that under the Provision of Security to Protectees, the posted strength of SSG will be reduced, added the order.

"Post the remaining SSG personnel to other wings to make the best use of their knowledge/ Training/ Exercise, stated the order. (ANI)

