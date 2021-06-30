BJP's NV Subhash terms attack on NHRC team in Bengal as 'inhuman', says Mamata must quit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Telangana senior BJP leader NV Subhash on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team which was probing post-poll violence in West Bengal and called it "inhuman and detrimental" for the country's democratic system.

In a statement, the BJP leader also demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged attack.

The attack proved that Banerjee won the May elections using muscle power, Subhash said, emphasising that it cannot be termed as "people's verdict".

"The NHRC team found that 40 houses have been destroyed in the post-poll violence," he added.

On Tuesday, a team of the NHRC was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur when it arrived to investigate alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state.



Subhash claimed that the 'attack' had been orchestrated by the West Bengal Chief Minister as she feared that the probe would expose the party's poll malpractices.

"The TMC leaders were condemning the attacks just to cover up their hooliganism. It was a blatant attack on democracy and Mamata Banerjee should apologise and quit the top post which she gained through terrorising people," the statement read.

He added that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been claiming that there was no law and order in the state after the Mamata Banerjee government won the elections for the third consecutive term in the state and the violence was going unabated at the behest of TMC leaders.

The Bengal government is putting humanity to shame, the BJP leader said, adding that Banerjee should realise that suppressing the Opposition by resorting to vandalism would create unrest among the people.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places across the state after the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in the recently-held Assembly elections. The BJP suffered a defeat despite deploying several party bigwigs for campaigning during the eight-phased polls. (ANI)

