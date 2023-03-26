BJP's OBC MPs to meet party chief Nadda in Delhi; Rahul Gandhi's "insulting" remark among topics of discussion

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): In a first, all the OBC MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding a meeting with party national president JP Nadda on the coming Wednesday in the national capital, party's OBC Morcha said on Sunday.

BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman told ANI that on March 29, all the OBC (Other Backward Classes) MPs of the BJP will hold an important meeting with party president JP Nadda and a strategy will also be prepared on how the ruling party's OBC wing will carry out its programs in the election states. "There will be a discussion about the society, and a strategy will also be prepared to strengthen the organization," he said.

The "important" meeting is being held at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in BJP's line of fire for insulting the entire OBC community, a community to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs.

K Laxman added that BJP's OBC Morcha will also be flagging Rahul Gandhi's issue in front of the public in their "Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign", a campaign which will run from April 6 till April 14, and apprise the public how the disqualified Congress MP has insulted the OBC society.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark, given during a poll rally in Karnataka in 2019.

Sharing more details about the Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign, OBC Morcha's national chief further said that the program has been fixed and we will discuss it in every village and every house and will also discuss the impact and implementation of the schemes that PM Modi has brought for the OBC society in nine years.

The OBC wing's nine-day long mass contacting campaign will display the Modi government's schemes for the OBC society and will also spread the message of what PM Modi has done for the society in the last nine years," K Laxman said.

He said that we will go to one lakh villages and one crore houses and spread the message of how the Congress has cheated the OBC society in 75 years and how the party is disrespecting the society.

Launching a fierce attack on Rahul Gandhi, Laxman said that BJP did not go to the court, it was the OBC community who went to the court.

"The OBC community has been insulted and instead of apologizing, the Congress leader is commenting on the decision given by the court, because of which the OBC community is indignant," he added further.

"On March 26, a convention of the OBC community was held in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, in which all the OBC communities together passed a resolution that if Rahul Gandhi does not apologise, we will not forgive the Congress. People are keeping this issue prominent," Laxman said.

Reiterating their demand for an apology by Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Gandhi and the Congress party should apologize to the OBC community, otherwise in the coming days we will gather all the OBC communities and address them." "If you have made a mistake, and a word has been spelt out, then you should apologize for it, but Rahul Gandhi has not done this, so now we will also make the OBC community aware that how Rahul and Congress are insulting the OBC community," he added.

The OBC Morcha chief that during the upcoming campaigns, they will also take up the matter in front of society how PM Modi has worked for the pride of the OBC community, increased their honour and took historic decisions.

From April 6, the foundation day of the BJP, till April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, we will do a campaign," he said, adding that on April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, the party's OBC wing will do service programs on a large scale. (ANI)