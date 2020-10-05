BJP's opponents trying to lay foundation for caste, communal riots with international funding: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the BJP's political opponents of attempting to conspire against it by "trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding".

While interacting with party workers via video conferencing here, Yogi said, "Our opponents are conspiring against us by trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding. For last one week, opposition parties were keen to see riots. We need to move forward amidst all these conspiracies."

His remarks came apparently in the backdrop of the protests over the Hathras incident by opposition parties.

He added that the party's workers need to dedicate themselves to the country's development.

"BJP workers need to dedicate themselves to the country's development. Anti-social and anti-national elements find it difficult to accept the state's development as they always want a riot-stricken Uttar Pradesh. So they are hatching conspiracies now," Yogi said.

On October 4, Yogi had said those who do not like development want to incite ethnic and communal riots.

"Those who do not like development want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they keep on conspiring," he said. (ANI)