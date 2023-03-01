BJP's Prakash Javadekar refuses to respond to LPG price hike, attacks Kerala govt for increasing petrol, diesel price

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday refused to respond to liquid petroleum gas (LPG) price hike and attacked the Kerala government for increasing the VAT by Rs 2 on petrol and diesel terming it an "anti-people move".

The BJP leader said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government should take back this move.

"Modi government has reduced Rs 13 per litre of petrol and Rs 16 per litre of diesel as excise duty. All the BJP states have reduced VAT from Rs 5 to Rs 9. But instead of reducing VAT, the Kerala government has increased it by Rs 2. So people are protesting. This is the anti-people move of the LDF government and they will have to go back," he said.



On import duty of rubber compound, Javadekar said that the Central government has increased the budget in 2023-24 from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

"Rubber farmers in Kerala were demanding import duty of rubber compound should be raised. The government of India responded and increased the budget in 2023-24 from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. This has helped lakhs of rubber farmers of Kerala and they will get a good price. The Rubber board is active and we are working with the farmers and we will definitively give justice to the rubber farmers who were not getting justice during the Congress regime, UPA regime and LDF regime," he said.

Exuding confidence that BJP will win with a huge margin in Lok Sabha elections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing various beneficiary schemes.

"In West Bengal, LDF has ruled 30 years, Congress has ruled 30 years. Now both parties are zero. Here also they have ruled 25-25 years. But they will not rule anymore and BJP will come victorious and we will get major seats in Parliament elections. Because without discrimination, Modi ji is implementing various beneficiary schemes People have realised though we have not voted BJP, though we have not elected their single MP or MLA, but Modi ji is working for the good of Kerala. Because Modi doesn't discriminate," the BJP leader said.

He further said that the people this time in Kerala will make major a change in the coming Parliament elections and atleast five or more we will win in the Parliament elections. (ANI)

