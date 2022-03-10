BJP's Rajeshwar Singh offers prayers, confident to win Sarojini Nagar seat by one lakh votes

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeshwar Singh on Thursday offered prayers at Chandrika Devi Temple ahead of the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.



Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The people have immense trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP will form the government with a majority in the state. We will win more seats than the 2017 polls. The BJP will win the Sarojini Nagar seat by over one lakh votes."

Rajeshwar Singh is contesting the UP polls from the Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow district.



Earlier also, he exuded confidence for his victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by "one lakh votes".

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday and continue till its completion.

The electorally-crucial state witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party's tally would be less than the number after the 2017 elections when the party had bagged a landslide victory. The SP which fought the polls with the RLD and some other parties would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

