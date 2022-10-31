BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain slams Congress, AAP's remarks on Morbi incident, says rubbing salt on Gujarat's wounds

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday slammed Congress leaders for their remarks on the Morbi incident and said that the grand old party is doing the work of "rubbing salt on the wounds of Gujarat".

While talking to ANI, Hussain said, "The Morbi incident is a very sad incident not only for Gujarat but also for the entire country. Many people have lost their lives. But the Congress party is doing the work of rubbing salt on the wounds of Gujarat in this hour of sorrow."

The Congress party is not deterring from its actions. It seems that the Congress party is waiting for such events to happen so that it can come running with a sack of salt. This is unfortunate. They should rise above politics in such incidents, Hussain further said.

Hussain also slammed Aam Admi Party and said, "The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party should not make such statements. Salt should not be sprinkled on the wounds of Gujarat."

He further said that the Centre is taking necessary steps to pacify the situation. rescue operation is underway, many injured are being treated. Personnel of SDRF and SDRF have left no stone unturned in restoring the situation, he added.

"The Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Home Minister of Gujarat are monitoring the situation. The Prime Minister is also keeping a close eye on the situation," he further added.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh expressed grief over the incident but has also put questions to PM Modi in his tweets. He blamed the Gujarat government for the mishap, Hussain stated.

Hussain questioned Digvijay Singh asking how much did Digvijay Singh spend on repairing the bridge?

Earlier today, Digvijay Singh in a series of tweets criticized BJP and Gujarat Government for the Morbi incident.

The Congress leader tweeted, "The BJP Minister, BJP MP, Collector, and SP were present at some BJP meeting when the bridge collapsed. The meeting continued regardless of the bridge collapse."

"These are the following questions that arise: When was the contract signed with this company by Morbi Municipal Committee? What are the conditions of the contract? What was the maximum limit of visitors allowed on the bridge? How many tickets were issued by the contractor yesterday? What was the charge for an individual ticket? Did the contractor take permission from the Municipal Committee for starting the bridge?" Singh tweeted.

Did the contractor inform the District Administration? Was SP Morbi informed by the contractor? 'Was the District/PS police present at the site when the bridge collapsed? Why did the police allow more entry tickets to be issued than the capacity? He asked.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday held a review meeting as well as took stock of the ongoing rescue operation after the suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday.

According to the latest estimates, at least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on Tuesday, the state chief minister's office announced today.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Kevadia, said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts. "The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

Earlier on Monday evening, the suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district had collapsed last evening. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident. (ANI)