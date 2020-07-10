BJP's Shiv Pratap Shukla tears into Priyanka for raising questions over Vikas Dubey encounter

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for raising questions over gangster Vikas Dubey encounter.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, " She (Priyanka Gandhi) should first ask these questions to herself. I am sure she will get the answer. A person who has killed one person is a small criminal but a person who has committed a crime with the whole country is a big one. Also, a person who commits economic crimes is a bigger criminal out of all."

Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted (translated from Hindi): "The criminal is dead, but what about those who aided the criminal?"

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

