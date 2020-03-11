BJP's Sunil Deodhar accuses 'YSRCP goons' of attacking its workers

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge of the state, Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he is watching the alleged attack on BJP supporters by YSRCP workers.

Quoting a tweet of a fellow party leader who shared a video accusing 'YSRCP goons' of brutally attacking BJP workers, Deodhar tweeted- "Are you watching @ysjagan garu ? Elections have to be fought democratically. Please refrain @YSRCParty karyakartas from such cowardly acts."

In a tweet, BJP leader has alleged that "YSRCP goons brutally attacked karyakartas in Pulicherla Mandal in Chittoor district while on their way to file nomination for MPTC elections." (ANI)

