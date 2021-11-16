BJP's Tarun Chugh thanks PM Modi for reopening Kartarpur corridor

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Sikh community for the Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday.

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reopening the Kartarpur Corridor and listening to the voice of the Punjabis and Sikh community. We had met the PM, Union Home Minister and the President regarding this issue earlier. The Prime Minister has always listened to Punjab and Punjabis, be it by giving punishment to the perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, giving permission to the Harmandir Sahib to collect donations, celebrating Guru Purab worldwide or re-opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic," said Chugh.

"We thank the Prime Minister for always listening to us and may he continue listening to our voices in the future too," he added.



Earlier, the delegations of BJP units in Punjab and Delhi had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of re-opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. During the meeting which lasted for 30 minutes, Shah assured the delegation that positive steps would be taken on the subject at the earliest.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter the Union Home Minister said, "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."

The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

