BJP's victory in LAHDC polls reflects Ladakh's unwavering trust in party: Amit Shah

Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that BJP's landslide victory in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections clearly reflects Ladakh's unwavering trust in BJP and Prime Minister's leadership.

He thanked the people of Ladakh for "choosing development and prosperity".

"BJP's landslide victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections clearly reflects Ladakh's unwavering trust in BJP and Prime Minister's leadership. I thank the people of Ladakh for choosing development and prosperity. Congratulations to our karyakartas of Ladakh unit of BJP," Shah said in a tweet.



BJP President JP Nadda called the win historic and expressed his gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in the party.

"BJP's victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and all karyakartas of Ladakh unit of BJP. Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP," Nadda said in a tweet.

Congress won nine seats and independent candidates won from the remaining two seats.

Voting for LAHDC was held on Thursday. (ANI)

