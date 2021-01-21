BJYM leader's bail plea rejected in Hooghly

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): The bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hooghly district president Suresh Shaw and two-party workers has been rejected by the court and they have been sent to judicial custody till January 30.

Earlier today, Shaw and two other workers of the party were arrested in connection with slogans raised at a political rally in Chandannagar, police said on Thursday.



Derogatory slogans were allegedly raised at the roadshow headed by Shaw in Chandannagar on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled slated to take place in the next few months. (ANI)

