BJYM protests over Wasim Bari's killing in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on Thursday organised a protest in Jammu over Wasim Bari's killing and two of his family members last night.

Bari, a former president of the BJP'S Bandipora unit, succumbed to injuries last night after terrorists opened fire at him, his brother and father in Bandipora.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protestors said, "There had been similar incidents before. Whether it was Gaur Bhatt, Shabbir Bhatt, Gul Mohammed Peer and now Wasim Bari, many BJP workers have sacrificed their lives for the country. We will fight for the cause of nationalism in Jammu and Kashmir till our last breath. We will not allow any compromise with the dignity of the country."

Earlier in the day, state BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned Bari's killing and said the former's sacrifice for the country won't go wasted.

"In a cowardice act, terrorists from Pakistan took advantage of the dark of the night to attack Bari, his brother and father. He was a patriot, a true nationalist," he said. (ANI)

