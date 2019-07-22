Congress MP BK Hariprasad (File Photo/ANI)
Congress MP BK Hariprasad (File Photo/ANI)

BK Hariprasad gives notice in RS for suspension of business for discussion over K'taka crisis

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Congress MP BK Hariprasad gave a notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday, under rule 267, for suspension of business for discussion over 'constitutional crisis in Karnataka.'
"Speaker has already started the procedure of conducting the floor test and the majority will be decided after the test today. As Karnataka governor's tenure has ended, he has become BJP's working president, this is not what Governor is supposed to do," Hariprasad said.
"Governor doesn't belong to any party; he is the custodian of the constitution. He has been working on the directions of BJP, hence my request is to dismiss him," he added.
As the political crisis assumes critical proportion in Karnataka, the party leadership earlier this month tasked senior leaders -- Ghulam Nabi Azad and BK Hariprasad - to salvage the situation and save the coalition government.
The Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition, including thirteen from Congress and three of JD(S), have resigned.
Ahead of the floor test of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka later today, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has summoned rebel legislators to meet him at his office at 11 am on Tuesday.
The notice has been issued over the petition by coalition leaders seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs.
In another development related to the deepening political crisis in Karnataka, the Supreme Court refused to give an early hearing to a plea filed by two independent legislators seeking a direction to conclude floor test in Assembly today.
Both the BJP and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Security has been heightened around Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led government. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:14 IST

Rohit Tiwari murder case: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:06 IST

Karnataka trust vote: Speaker takes a dig at politics of defection

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday took a dig at the politics of defection in Karnataka and quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to buttress the point.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:52 IST

Hyderabad: HCU student found dead under suspicious conditions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 22 (ANI): A Ph.D. scholar from Hyderabad Central University was found dead in suspicious conditions here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:46 IST

ISRO launches Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:43 IST

Why BJP not accepting they are behind 'operation lotus' in...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday hit out at BJP, saying why they are not accepting that they are behind 'operation lotus' in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:26 IST

Newspapers tell me where I work: Prashant Kishor on working with...

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday took a dig at news reports suggesting he was now working with Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray's son Aditya ahed of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:23 IST

Delhi: 3 arrested for looting IndiGo pilot

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for allegedly looting a pilot of IndiGo Airlines here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:17 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC: Accused seeks untruncated...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till August 2 the hearing on the application moved by Prasad Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, seeking untruncated copies of the witnesses' statements that are part of the charge sheet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:16 IST

Would repeat my words if I were not J-K Guv: Malik on 'kill...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): After backlash over his "terrorists should kill corrupt politicians" remark, Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, clarified that he had spoken "in a fit of anger and frustration" due to rampant corruption. Malik, however, maintaine

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:07 IST

People gathers to witness launch of Chandrayaan-2

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Thousands of people have gathered to witness the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2.43 pm today at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:04 IST

Saradha chit fund case: Calcutta HC extends Rajeev Kumar's...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Monday extended by a week the interim protection from arrest and custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:01 IST

I didn't eat Biryani: Kumaraswamy on photograph with Mansoor Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): "I did not eat any Biryani," Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said in Vidhana Soudha on Monday in an apparent reference to his photograph with the prime accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, Mansoor Khan, which had gone viralon the net.

Read More
iocl