BKU stands with the victim's family, action should be taken as per law, Rakesh Tikait on alleged Tikri rape case

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Kishan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday broke his silence on the alleged Tikri rape case against the protesters and said that BKU stands with the victim's family adding that action should be taken as per the law.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait stated that the one who has committed the crime will be punished by the law.

"BKU is always there for the protection of women volunteers. In order to avoid any incident like this, we have kept separate barricading for men and women, even the camps here are different, the washroom is also completely different. We keep an eye on everything. Such incidents should not happen anywhere. Our women are sisters if anywomen tells us that they have any problem we take cognizance of that and get into the matter to rectify it," said Tikait.

"After this incident, we have increased the checking, we are tracking everything as who has come from where, We have told the police that if they find any suspicious person, the police can remove them from here," he added.



"We have met the father of the victim, we have told them that the United Front is standing with them and they should file a complaint on the basis of whatever the girl has told them," he added further.

In connection with the incident of misbehavior with the policemen by the farmers in the Singhu border, Rakesh Tikait says that he (police oficer) will be in civil dress. For so many days, if the people of the police are coming there, then there should be contact among themselves, they must be showing the photos in a wrong way, this may be the reason.

On the issue of alleged assault on Delhi Police officers by protestors at Singhu border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday defended protesting farmers, adding that the intention of the police and government is to instigate farmers.

"They (Police) must have been in civil dress and farmers might have mistaken them for channel people (media) who portray their movement in a bad light. We do not engage in violence. Police and government want to instigate farmers. If they (police) have been visiting the site for days, contact should have been established. They can file FIR, but there should be something to write in it," Tikait told ANI.

Two Special Branch officers were allegedly assaulted by a group of protesting farmers at Singhu Border, informed Delhi Police on Saturday. (ANI)

