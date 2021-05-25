Black Fungus: 15 Lakh vials of Amphotericin-B will be available by next month, says Mansukh Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the government is putting in all efforts to ramp up the production of Amphotericin-B in the country as well as importing 7 lakh vials of the drug through Indian companies to fulfill the requirements for the high demand of the medicine caused by a sudden surge in black fungus cases.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The way we have prepared is that we are trying to produce 8 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B in India monthly and 7 lakh vials of the injection have been ordered by the government of India from abroad. Looking at that, I think 15 to 16 lakh vials of Amphotericin- B injections are likely to be available in the month of June in the country."

Speaking about the shortage of Amphotericin-B in the market, he said, "You may have noticed that the cases of black fungus have suddenly increased after the second week of May and in 15 days the tally of cases reached 10,000. At that time, medicine for black fungus was produced by six companies that used to produce 2.5 lakh monthly."

He further informed that after the government's order to increase the production, the monthly production has now reached 4 lakh vials.

"We have given license to five more companies for the production of Amphotericin-B and very soon the production of the medicine will reach 8 lakh vials monthly in the country," stated Mandaviya.

The shortage of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, a post-COVID complication, shall be resolved soon after ramping up production of the medicine, he added. (ANI)