Black fungus: Center allocates 29,250 additional vials of Amphotericin-B to States and UTs

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda informed on Wednesday that additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, were allocated to States and Union Territories, based on their number of patients under treatment.

The minister tweeted, "Additional 29,250 vials of #Amphotericin- B drug, used in treatment of #Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the States/UTs today. The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country".

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated on 24th May and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on 21st May, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed. (ANI)