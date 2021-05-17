Black fungus treatment facility launched at Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): A facility to treat the post COVID complication Black Fungus has been launched at the Bouring Hospital here, said Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

Facility for the treatment of the disease shall be launched in other districts as well, said Sudhakar adding that a proposal to provide the treatment free of cost shall be discussed with the Chief Minister.

He further stated that Black Fungus is likely to occur among COVID patients with low immunity and steroid overdose or diabetes,

"The disease starts from the nose damages eyes sight, leading to loss of vision in some cases. If not treated properly, the disease can cause death," he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said, "On consultation with ophthalmologists in Maharashtra (where Black Fungus patients are already being treated) the best treatment is being launched at Boring Hospital from Monday. The treatment shall also be available across other districts and medical colleges."

"Black fungus treatment should be given for seven consecutive weeks, which costs around Rs 2 to 3 lakhs. It will be discussed with the chief minister to provide the treatment free of charge. The central government would supply the amphotericin drug, which has been requested for a dose of Rs 20,000," he said.



The minister informed that a panel of four specialists, including ophthalmologists, is also being constituted by the state government to advise on the treatment of Blck Fungus.

The minister stated that no one should take a steroid-free drug without consulting a doctor and urged the doctors to not give people immunosuppressive drugs.

"Positivity rates have not decreased in districts other than Bengaluru, he added.

Meanwhile, according to health officials, four Black Fungus cases were reported from Bagalkote and Vijayapura. Among the three cases reported in Bagalkote, one person is being treated at Bilagi healthcare center in Bagalkote and the other two are receiving treatment in private hospitals in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Another case was reported in Vijayapura district from Bijapur Lingayat District Educational Association (B.L.D.E.A.) medical college and hospital, said doctors at the hospital who confirmed that the patient is stable and responding to the treatment.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. (ANI)

