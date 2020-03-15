Black magic being performed on 'kidnapped' MLAs in Bengaluru: MP Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister PC Sharma on Sunday said the Congress MLAs have been kidnapped and kept in a Bengaluru hotel, where black magic is being performed on them.

"BJP leaders kidnapped our MLAs and have kept them in a Bengaluru hotel. From the videos, it seems that they are being hypnotised and terrorised. Black magic is being performed on them," Sharma told ANI.

"Even today, 16 MLAs are kidnapped. They are being prevented from meeting their parents. Their mobile phones have been snatched and switched off. Many MLAs were also prevented from returning to the state. It was a kind of FIR that Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote to the Governor, seeking the release of MLAs," he added.

Commenting upon the floor test which is scheduled for Monday, he said: "We are always ready for the floor test. In the previous floor test, two MLAs increased in our total strength during voting. This time more MLAs will support us."

Earlier today the Congress MLAs who were lodged in a Jaipur resort following the political crisis in MP arrived here. They were accompanied by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who exuded confidence that Chief Minister Nath led government will win the floor test in the Assembly.

Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh and Shobha Oza have also reached the residence of Chief Minister Nath.

Singh said: "First of all, for conducting the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha, the given procedure and the guidelines should be followed. The Speaker of the Assembly should take care of this."

The Congress on Saturday issued a whip to all its MLAs for the legislative assembly session, which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.

As many as 22 Congress legislators have resigned from the party following Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation earlier this week, putting Chief Minister Nath-led government in crisis.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

