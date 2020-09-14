'Black' ordinances of Centre fatal attack on farming community: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the agriculture ordinances rolled out by the centre as "black" ordinances and said that these are a fatal attack on farming community.

"Farmers are the ones who buy and sell their produce in retail at wholesale prices. The three 'black' ordinances of the Modi government are a fatal attack on peasant-agricultural labourers, so that neither they get MSP nor rights and farmers are forced to sell their land to capitalists. This is another anti-farmer conspiracy of Modi ji," Gandhi said in a tweet.



Farmers in Punjab, Haryana are protesting against the recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated three ordinances to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce.

The President promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020. (ANI)

