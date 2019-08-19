Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing to Sept 16

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Monday adjourned to September 16 the hearing on an appeal filed by the state government against the acquittal of actor Saif Ali Khan and others in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The matter came up before Justice Manoj Garg who adjourned the hearing.

On April 5 last year, a chief judicial magistrate's court had acquitted actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu in the poaching case.

In May this year, Justice Garg had issued fresh notices to the four actors.

Notice was also issued to Dushyant Singh who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place.

The high court had on March 11 issued notices to the five respondents.

Bollywood star Salman Khan was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act by the CJM's court and was awarded a five-year prison term along with a fine of Rs 10,000 after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

The appeal of Salman Khan, who is on bail, is pending.

The trial court had acquitted his co-stars -- Saif, Sonali, Neelam and Tabu, besides Dushyant Singh due to lack of evidence. (ANI)

