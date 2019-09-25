Salman Khan (File photo)
Salman Khan (File photo)

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan receives death threat, police initiates probe

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:13 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday said that they are investigating the alleged death threats received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan ahead of his court hearing in the blackbuck poaching case here later this week.
"We are trying to ascertain the identity of those behind it. If we get any input, we will neutralise the threat proactively," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), D Singh said, adding that preventive action will be taken before any untoward incident takes place.
The threat, which carried a photo of Salman Khan with a red cross, was posted on Facebook by an account named Gary Shooter.
"People have alleged that a gang which goes by name "007" is behind it. Whether the threats are given by the members of this gang or not is yet to be ascertained," said Singh.
Khan, who is accused in the case, is expected to appear before a Jodhpur court on September 27.
In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:53 IST

Vadodara house-wife crowned Mrs India 2019

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): "It looks easy but they actually grill you," Pooja Desai, who bagged the title of "Mrs India- Pride of the Nation", said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:12 IST

Northern Army Commander interacts with J-K students

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Tuesday interacted with the students in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and urged them to work hard towards nation building.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:51 IST

Odisha govt approves DPR of Rs 700 cr under Rurban Mission

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday approved a detail project report (DPR) worth Rs 700 crore for development of nine identified clusters under the Centre's 'Rurban Mission'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:22 IST

CBI arrests PESO official on graft charge

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested the deputy chief controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Karnataka's Mangalore for accepting a bribe of Rs 50, 000.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:38 IST

Bengaluru Advocates Association writes to CJI seeking...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Advocates' Association of Bengaluru on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seeking transparency in the transfer of Judges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:06 IST

There should be 'one nation, one standard', says Paswan

New Delhi [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan held a review meeting on BIS laboratory activities here on Tuesday and said there should be 'One Nation, One Standard' and coordination between BIS and other labs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:57 IST

Country faces real danger from 'rats' not Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at Raghubar Das government in Jharkhand over the Konar Canal fiasco, which was damaged in less than 12 hours of its inauguration and said that the country faces real danger from rats and not Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:56 IST

Need to reduce cost of capital, logistics in MSME sector: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has said that reducing the cost of capital, logistics, and power was crucial for making the Indian MSME sector globally competitive.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:52 IST

Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and France's CNISAG conduct...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A training exchange programme was organised for Defence Ministry's Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) with French institute CNISAG.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:52 IST

ED attaches Rs 20 cr assets of private firm, its director in...

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 20.22 crore of Revati Cements Pvt Ltd (RCPL) and its director under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in coal block allocation scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:49 IST

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS, court directs family...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor, who had sustained grievous injuries in an accident and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi was discharged from the hospital on late Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:47 IST

Siddaramaiah conspired to send DK Shivakumar to jail: claims...

Chamrajnagar (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday alleged that former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was the reason behind the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More
iocl