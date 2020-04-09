'Blamed us for spreading coronavirus and hit us,' say female doctors assaulted in Delhi's Gautam Nagar

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital, who were allegedly assaulted in Gautam Nagar area on Wednesday, said that the man blamed them for spreading coronavirus and hit them.

"We were buying fruits when a man started to shout at us to maintain distance. He blamed us for spreading coronavirus and hit us," said one of the two female doctors.



A 44-year-old man was arrested late on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting the two women doctors after accusing them of "spreading coronavirus," said Delhi Police.

Police said the person was arrested after an FIR was registered in the case.

Earlier, Dr Manish, President of the Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI that the incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out to buy fruits.

"A neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded they were physically assaulted," Manish said.

The doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital and had bruises on their bodies, he informed. (ANI)

