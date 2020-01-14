Blanket of frost covers Similipal National Park in Odisha

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A blanket of frost has covered Similipal National Park owing to the drop in temperature at the Mayurbhanj district.

"We have been experiencing a relatively very low temperature in Similipal National Park as a result of this widespread frost is noticed in some areas. This year, the weather is very pleasant," Baripada Forest Officer Swayam Mallick told ANI.

He said that the weather is pleasant for tourists here. (ANI)

