Blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Dahej, at least 40 workers injured

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): At least 40 factory workers were injured in a fire incident at a chemical factory in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

The injured employees were taken to Bharuch's private hospitals. The incident took place at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited when a fire broke out after a blast at the chemical factory.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

