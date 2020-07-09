Blessings of Lord Bholenath ensured that Varanasi filled with hope, enthusiasm even amid COVID-19: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in interaction with representatives of NGOs belonging to Varanasi, via video conferencing, on Thursday said that due to the blessings of Lord Bholenath the city is filled with hope and enthusiasm despite the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is the month of Sawan, in such a situation speaking with the people from Varanasi seems like a visit to Lord Bholenath. This is the blessings of Lord Bholenath that even during the COVID-19 crisis, our Varanasi is filled with hope and enthusiasm," said Prime Minister Modi.

"Our Varanasi has fought through this challenging time with immense bravery. Today's interaction is proof that no matter how big the crisis, the liveliness of the people here is unmatched. The coronavirus is nothing in front of the city that provides energy to the entire world," he added.

"All those who worked during this COVID-19 crisis, it is not that they only carried out their responsibilities. There was a fear, in such a situation coming forward voluntarily, this is a new form of service," he said.

"Our Varanasi has the blessings of both Baba Vishwanath and Maa Anapurna. Ever since Baba Vishwanath asked for a wish from Maa Anapurna, Kashi since then has been blessed that no one over here would ever go hungry," the Prime Minister said.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)