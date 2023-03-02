Blessings of people are with our Trimurti, says Scindia on Northeast election results

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the blessings of people are with the Trimurti (Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda) over the BJP leading in Northeast election results 2023.

Scindia made the remark while talking to media persons during his visit to Gwalior on Thursday.

Scindia further said, "Our government under the leadership of PM Modi, union home minister Shah, and BJP national president Nadda, is an inclusive and all-round development government. It is a government moving forward with the ultimate goal."

Every corner of the country, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Gujarat to Arunachal, the government is moving forward with the same spirit and the same resolve, he added.



"People's faith and people's blessings are with our Trimurti, this is clearly visible in the election results," Scindia added.

Talking about the MP Budget 2023, the union minister said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented a public-friendly budget. The budget of Madhya Pradesh was prepared after discussing with 4000 people, nectar emerged from it.

It is not the budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, it is the budget of nine crore people of Madhya Pradesh. There are provisions of revolutionary schemes for women in the budget. After Ladli Laxmi, CM Chouhan has started Ladli Bahna Yojana. He wanted to thank him for it, Scindia added.

Women are the power of the village, the power of the country and the power of the state. This Ladli Behna Yojana will lead to women empowerment. Madhya Pradesh is moving very fast in empowerment, the union minister said.

"We have full faith that our state will become a 550 billion economy. Our state will become the number one state in the country. I would like to thank Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Finance Minister Jagdish Devda for the budget," he added. (ANI)

