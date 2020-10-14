Blindfolded martial arts master from Andhra smashes 49 coconuts placed around student, creates Guinness World Record

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Martial arts master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh from Nellore of Andhra Pradesh have achieved Guinness World Record for smashing 49 coconuts with a Hammer around the person blindfolded within one minute, last month.

While the master with blindfolded eyes, the student laid beneath, between coconuts. The master broke coconuts by smashing them with a hammer, without causing any harm to the student. Thus the master broke 49 coconuts within one minute. The duo performed this feat on September 15 at Nellore town in Andhra Pradesh. They planned to break 35 coconuts in a minute but crossed that and broke 49 nuts.





"We had been practicing to achieve this record since the last 6 months. In the beginning, we failed to do it. However, after rigorous practice, we made it possible to break the previous record of breaking 35 coconuts in one minute. We are also training our children and students in part of our PM's 'FIT INDIA' movement," P Prabhakar Reddy told ANI.

His disciple Boyilla Rakesh said, "This is my honour to break this record along with my master. Actually, it is my first Guinness Record and I am feeling very happy. I hope to achieve more records in the future for my country and make my parents and country proud."

Both Prabhakar Reddy and Boyilla Rakesh are multiple title record-holders in Martial Arts. Master Prabhakar Reddy is the third Indian who trained at Shaolin Temple, China with 29 years of experience. He said that his motto is to make the country proud and also to create awareness regarding physical fitness. (ANI)

