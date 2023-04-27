Blood Man of Kashmir: A selfless journey of donating 182 pints of blood

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): A 60-year-old man from Srinagar, has been a dedicated blood donor for over four decades now. Locally known as the "Blood Man of Kashmir," Shabir Hussain Khan, has donated a whopping 182 pints of blood so far.

A pint of blood is equivalent to about half a litre.

His altruistic efforts have saved hundreds of lives in the region, and he claims to have set a world record for his noble cause.

"I have saved hundreds of lives by donating blood to the needy for the past 42 years. A lot of non-governmental organisations have praised me for my efforts, but the administration did nothing. Blood donors do not need huge cash prizes, we only need encouragement," Shabir said.

Shabir's O-negative blood group is a rare type, and his donations have been instrumental in saving the lives of people who require this blood type. However, despite his contributions, he has not received any recognition from the government.



"The government did not acknowledge my efforts. Forget the state award, I have not been provided with an old-age pension. People who voluntarily donate blood get nothing from the government except for a refreshment of Rs 30, which is not enough to buy bananas. Only the media houses recognised my efforts and awarded me. I do not have any sources to bring the organisers of the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records here, but even the administration is not helping me in any way," Khan expressed his disappointment.

Despite the lack of recognition from the authorities, Khan has been an inspiration for many in the region. He believes that if one is healthy, they must donate blood to save the lives of others.

In this selfless journey of serving humanity, Khan says that he will keep on donating blood till his last breath. "But it is my request to the government to at least increase the rate of refreshment from Rs 30 to Rs 100 so that the donor gets required nutrients after blood-donation">blood donation," he said.

Shabir's story has garnered attention from many people in the region who are now urging the government to acknowledge his selfless contributions.

"This man's efforts are commendable. He has saved so many lives by donating blood. It is disappointing to see that the government has not recognized his contributions. We need to appreciate people like Shabir Hussain Khan who work tirelessly for the betterment of society," said a local resident.

Shabir's story is a testament to the fact that one person's efforts can make a significant difference in society.

Despite the lack of support from the government, he continues to work towards saving lives and inspiring others to do the same. His dedication and selflessness are an inspiration to us all. (ANI)

