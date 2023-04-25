Blooming with success: The inspiring story of Rubina Tabasum, Kashmir's florist extraordinaire

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Rubina Tabasum's journey from a young bride to a successful florist and entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring. Despite facing societal pressures and challenges as a woman, Rubina pursued her passion for floriculture and made a name for herself in the industry.

"I wanted to do something of my own and contribute to my family's income. That's when I decided to venture into floriculture," Rubina recalls.

With the support of the Floriculture Department, Rubina started her business of growing cut flowers and later expanded into wholesale dealing of flowers and exotic vegetables. Her hard work and dedication have paid off, and today she is a proud owner of two farms and hundreds of kanals of land for essential oil and vegetable farming.

"I am grateful for the support and assistance provided by the government and the Floriculture Department. It has enabled me to create employment opportunities for others and contribute to the economy," Rubina says.



Rubina's success has not gone unnoticed, and she is now committed to helping other unemployed youth and marginalized farmers to start their own ventures.

"I want to share my knowledge and experience with others, particularly women, and help them grow essential oil flowers and vegetables on their lands. I will provide them with free-of-cost planting material and technical help," Rubina adds.

Rubina's dedication and perseverance have made her a role model for many, and she hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

"I want to encourage other women to follow their passion and not be deterred by societal norms. With hard work and determination, anything is possible," Rubina concludes.

Rubina's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of government support in creating opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. Her success in the floriculture industry has not only generated employment opportunities but has also contributed to the growth of the local economy. (ANI)

