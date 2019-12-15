BMC asks civil officials to take bicycle to office to curb pollution in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): To curb pollution, employees of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) have been asked to come to offices walking or on a bicycle every Friday.

BMC commissioner and BDA vice-chairman, Prem Chandra Choudhary and official reached the office followed the instructions on implementation day, yesterday.

Speaking to ANI here, the BMC commissioner said, "It's a good day. We have started with a positive note. I thanked all the staff for cooperating to curb air pollution in the smart city Bhubaneswar."

"We accept that there are some issues and problem without vehicles but a little inconvenience creates problem in air pollution. We face inconvenience in several aspects of life. It's our choice to take it for the future generation," he said.

Choudhary said that the MCM is planning to make the practice twice a week. "With this positive gesture, We are planning to make it twice in a week instead of one day on Friday from next month", he said.

BMC commissioner had sent letters to all three agencies' staff like BMC, BDA and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) to take a ride of bicycles or to walking to come office once in a week. (ANI)

