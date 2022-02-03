BMC budget: Mumbai Coastal Road project given topmost priority, allocated Rs 3,200 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 has allocated Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.



According to BMC, 50 per cent of the work of the Coastal Road project has been done while the municipality intends to complete 90 per cent through this. Last year the budget for 2021-22, proposed Rs 3500 Crore for this project.

The BMC has given the highest priority to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic. As per BMC data, Coastal road project got the highest share of Budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by Health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget.

The BMC on Thursday presented a budget of a total of Rs 45,949.21 crore for the year 2022-23, ahead of the civic elections. Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented the budget. (ANI)

