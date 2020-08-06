BMC Commissioner inspects Mumbai's Peddar road amid incessant rainfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner IS Chahal visited Mumbai's Peddar road to review the situation on Thursday amid incessant rainfall in Mumbai.

A portion of a wall collapsed in Peddar Road due to heavy rainfall.

Chahal told reporters, "Four wards including Colaba, Nariman Point and Marine Drive have received 300mm rainfall in four hours on Wednesday, which was unprecedented."

"Although, the waterlogged areas were cleared soon," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a tweet, said, "Rainfall of 331.8 mm in Mumbai-Colaba and 162.3 mm in Mumbai-Santacruz was released between August 5, 8.30 am and August 6, 8.30 am."

On Thursday, IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds during the next three-four hours in the Mumbai city and suburbs.

"As per latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next three to four hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph during next three to four hours," said IMD.

It added that there is a possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas as well. (ANI)

