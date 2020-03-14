BMC Commissioner seeks action against those spreading rumours about COVID-19 on social media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Saturday wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, requesting him to take penal action against persons spreading misinformation regarding coronavirus on social media platforms.

"The rumours about the virus are being spread on social media due to which there is a panic among the public," said Pardeshi in his letter to the Police Commissioner.

The Maharashtra government has ordered the closing of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions till March 31. However, the exams for Class 10, 12 and that of the university will be held as per schedule, the government said. (ANI)

