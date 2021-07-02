BMC decides to name Mumbai flyover after Chhatrapati Shivaji, post political uproar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday announced the decision to name a flyover being constructed in Mankhurd area of Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj flyover.

As per the BMC release, the construction work for the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover is expected to be completed by July 25.

The under-construction flyover was in the news as leaders of different parties were seeking different names for the flyover.



Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on June 13 had sparked a row after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the flyover be named after Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

Leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bharatiya Janata Party have opposed the proposal by Shewale and the VHP on June 14 had threatened to protest if Shewale's proposal was implemented.

"We will protest if the state government names the Mankhurd flyover after anyone besides great personalities of Hindu culture. We will not stop at this, we can make our protest more aggressive," VHP spokesperson Raj Nayar had said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam had also slammed Shiv Sena, saying that the party remembers Lord Rama and Chhatrapati Shivaji only before elections. (ANI)

