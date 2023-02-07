BMC Elections: Shiv Sena leader from Uddhav faction joins Camp Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Mansi Madhukar Dalvi, an ex-corporator of Shiv Sena's Uddhav faction, on Tuesday joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The switching over of the former Worli corporator is being seen as a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray group before the BMC elections.

In June last year 32 former corporators of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Faction) from Navi Mumbai extended their support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBA) ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.



The two parties made the announcement during a press conference in January.

"We have come together to keep democracy alive. There is a need to make people at the bottom understand what's going on in the country. Today it's Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary. We have come to one stage for the first time. Both Dr BR Ambedkar and Balasaheb Thackeray have a legacy of attacking the evils of society," Thackeray said in Janaury.

However, talking about its decision to come together, VBA's Prakash Ambedkar had said that they have joined hands to change the "politics of development".

"We have joined hands to change the politics of development. This move will change the political equations. There have been instances where some parties tried to diminish and finish off their allies, but it is up to people to decide on a political party's victory. I have never seen any employment generation coming here from Davao. It's just MoS signing happens," he said in January in a press conference.

Though the civic poll dates are yet to be announced, the move is being seen as an indication that Uddhav's Sena has started its preparations. (ANI)

