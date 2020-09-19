BMC files another affidavit against Kangana Ranaut's plea against demolition of her office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed another affidavit in the Bombay High Court opposing Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's plea challenging the demolition of her office and seeking Rs 2 crores in damages.

The BMC, in its affidavit, has submitted that the plaintiff (Ranaut) has approached the court with "unclean hands" and has "suppressed true facts and isn't liable for any relief".

The corporation had earlier filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan, and termed her allegations against it as "baseless".

"The petitioner has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan... Even in the present writ petition, the petitioner has not disputed carrying out the said unlawful alterations and additions. In fact, having regard to the work carried out and the contents of the sanctioned plan, there is no basis for the petitioner to dispute the unlawful work carried on," read the earlier affidavit.

The BMC's affidavit comes on the rejoinder filed by Ranaut's lawyer on the earlier affidavit. The High Court is slated to hear the matter on September 22.

The High Court had last week stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Ranaut's property. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. (ANI)