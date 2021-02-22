BMC files police complaint against recreation centre for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against the Chheda Nagar Gymkhana and Recreation centre on Sunday for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

As per the complaint a wedding ceremony was held at the recreation centre on Sunday in which around 350 people participated without following social distancing norms.

The complaint has been filed by BMC officials at Tilak Nagar Police Station for appropriate action.

According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884. The death toll in the state is 51,788.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

On Saturday, BMC fined 16,154 people for not wearing face masks at public places in Mumbai. Rs 32,30,800 were collected by the BMC during this single-day drive. Most of the people were fined at places like restaurants, theatres, gyms and clubs. (ANI)