BMC gearing up for onset of rains in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): With an aim to provide ease of movement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) is launching an app to provide instant updates to Mumbai residents about the work being undertaken across the city in monsoons.

Owing to the heavy downpour that Mumbai receives, BMC is gearing up for the onset of rains.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, "BMC is fully prepared, we are launching an app in coming days through which Mumbaikars will get instant updates on works that are underway."

The drainage system of Mumbai has always been under question as low-lying areas of the city always face the issue of water-logging during rains. For tackling this problem, pumping machines are put in place at various locations.

"Low lying areas of the city will face water logging problems but we have put up more than 200 water pumps to deal with the situation," Pardeshi said.

"Mumbai gets inundated during monsoon every year. The BMC assures people every year that there will be no trouble but the ground-reality is something different each time. Every year Mumbai is waterlogged and people lose their lives due to the manholes on the roads," said RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh.

In 2005, Mumbai suffered a calamity after rains flooded the city, and many other parts of Maharashtra, killing many and rendering many others homeless. (ANI)