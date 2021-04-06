BMC issues SOPs for societies in Mumbai amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a wake of increasing cases of coronavirus in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for housing and gated societies in Mumbai.

According to the SOPs, everyone has to wear a mask while working in the society. Everyone in society should make sure that this rule is followed.

"Everyone should use sanitisers, masks and gloves while going out. It should be maintained that children, senior citizens are not going out of the house for no reason. Two or more people communicating should be at least six feet apart."



"Keep a tissue or wear gloves while using the elevator and pressing the elevator buttons in the society. Carefully dispose of such pieces of paper immediately after use.

Outsiders should not be given direct access to domestic help, milk and newspaper vendors, delivery persons and others.

Ensure that temperature check, oxygen test, hand washing/sanitising facilities, etc are available for outsiders, helpers, drivers, garbage collectors, cleaners etc, the SOPs added.

It further said vehicles should be disinfected before leaving society. Important contact numbers like local municipal health centres, hospital, departmental control room should be displayed prominently in the society premises.

Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,72,332. (ANI)

