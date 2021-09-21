BMC likely to introduce logo with QR Codes to identify fully-vaccinated buildings in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Monday asked Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to design a special logo with a QR Code to identify buildings in Mumbai where all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Thackeray was speaking at a meeting held to review Mumbai's strategy to tackle COVID-19, increase vaccination and control vector-borne diseases in the city.

A statement issued by the minister's office said that the QR Code will be displayed at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings and offices.

The QR Codes would help in verifying that residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated, it said.

During the meeting, the issue of providing second dose due shots to university students and increasing coverage of the second vaccination shot among the working population was also discussed.

In the meeting along with Aaditya Thackeray, Collector Mumbai Suburban, Nidhi Choudhary, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani and DMCs of Mumbai were present to review and seek inputs for drawing up a strategy to tackle Covid-19, increase vaccination and control vector-borne diseases in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 419 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases in the city to 4,595. (ANI)