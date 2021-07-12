BMC resumes COVID-19 vaccination drive today after 2 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): With fresh stock received from the state government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday resumed the COVID-19 vaccination drive at the state and municipal body-run centres across the city.

The immunization drive remained suspended for two days after the BMC ran out of vaccine stock.

Mumbai's BKC Jumbo vaccination centre resumed inoculation after two days on hold as low stocks forced people to go back without vaccination.

Speaking to ANI Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean, BKC Jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre said that BKC can only provide 200 doses of Covishield and 200 doses of Covaxin daily.



"Centres were closed for two days due to shortage of vaccines. BKC can only provide 200 doses of Covishield and 200 doses of Covaxin daily. In that 50 is online registration and 150 for walk-in first come first serve basis," said Dr Rajesh Dere.



He further urged people to register themselves so that they do not have to go without vaccination.

"I request to all before coming to BKC centre please register yourself or call BKC Centre helpline number for the availability of vaccines," he added.



A senior citizen, who came to take a jab said the centre is not taking more than 100 people today.

"I have completed 84 days from my first dose. This centre is not receiving over 100 walk-ins asking to register online. They are saying to get vaccinated but there is no vaccine," said a senior citizen.

"I have completed 84 days. I have not received any message. They are saying to come tomorrow on time," said another person who was waiting outside the centre.

Earlier, in the month of April and May, the vaccination drive was frequently suspended due to the shortage of vaccines. (ANI)

