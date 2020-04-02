BMC sanitation worker tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A 52-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation worker posted in Worli area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

The sanitation worker in the Solid Waste Management Department of the BMC is a resident of Worli area. This is the second coronavirus case from the Worli area.

"The man was admitted to a hospital on Monday after he developed symptoms of COVID-19. His condition is now stable. His family members and 23 colleagues have been advised to go into quarantine," an official said.

The highest number of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 335.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives owing to the virus.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, essential services are being continued. (ANI)

