BMC takes down posters reading 'CM Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' from Matoshree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday removed hoardings installed outside Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackrey's residence, Matoshree, which read 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray'.

Aaditya Thackrey, Uddhav's son, won from Worli Assembly Constituency in the recent Assembly polls in the state.

On October 26, posters with the words 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' on them were put outside Matoshree.

Earlier, a similar poster was put in Worli, from where the Thackeray scion contested the assembly polls.

As the Shiv Sena continues to push for its demand for a 50-50 formula, its ally BJP has said it will not share the Chief Minister's post, currently held by Devendra Fadnavis.

However, Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik had said that their party chief should get written assurance from the alliance partner BJP that they will get a chance to run the government for a 2.5-year term each.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

